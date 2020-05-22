Game of Thrones actors Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage in talks for vampire movie, Good Bad & Undead

It seems like there could be a Game Of Thrones mini-reunion in the future! Actors Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, who starred as Khal Drogo and Tyrion Lannister respectively in the HBO series, are reportedly in talks to star in a vampire movie, Good Bad & Undead from Legendary. Deadline reported on May 20 that director Max Barbakow has already been signed on.

Deadline revealed, "In Good Bad & Undead, Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them. The intent is Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jason Momoa is set to star as Duncan Idaho in Legendary’s Dune from director Denis Villeneuve.

