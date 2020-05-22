Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Gill, clears air around the allegations of rape against him

Just yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Gill was booked for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint. The said lady filed an FIR against Santokh Singh Gill claiming that she was forced at gunpoint, however, in his recent interview with a Punjabi channel, he has rebuked all the claims. Apparently, the woman has filed a false report, Santokh Singh claimed.

He knows her through a family friend, Lucky, and has met her a few times. Lucky has constantly been in touch with her and according to Santokh Singh Gill’s statement, Lucky got in a spat with the woman post which he came to live with them. On Lucky’s request, when this lady asked about his location, he refused to share it with her and he had an FIR under his name the next day.

Santokh Singh Gill has further explained how the CCTV footages from the day are proof that he did not leave his house on the said day. The news has really left everyone shocked and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother said that justice will be served to his father.

