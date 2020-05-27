When a photographer asked Salman Khan to kiss Bhagyashree during a photoshoot for Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya released back in 1989. The film, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, went onto become a superhit as the two of them became the hit jodi. Even today, fans reminisce about the film and remember them as one of the most iconic pairs of all time.
Speaking to Deccan Chronicle recently, Bhagyashree spilled the beans about the film and working with Salman Khan. She revealed, "There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me some sort of "hot" photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, 'Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her.'"
After Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree left the industry until a few years ago she made her comeback. Speaking of a possible sequel, the actress said that some films should remain cult films and one should not touch them. She said that she was privileged to work with Sooraj Barjatya.
