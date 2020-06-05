Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan, thanks everyone for anniversary wishes

The golden couple of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 47 years of marriage on June 4. Their kids Abhishek and Shweta shared celebratory messages for them.

Even Amitabh Bachchan shared endearing message and wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go… else you don’t go… So… I obeyed… !!”

T 3552 – Our gratitude to them that wished us on our Anniversary .. ????❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/m3dvIMrVxE

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

The actors received tremendous amount of love from friends and family. Thanking everyone for the wonderful wishes, Amitabh Bachchan shared a lovely portrait with Jaya Bachchan and wrote, "T 3552 – Our gratitude to them that wished us on our Anniversary ..❤️."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next star in Brahmastra, Chehre, and Gulabo Sitabo.

ALSO READ: On 47th anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen photos from his wedding ceremony with Jaya Bachchan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results