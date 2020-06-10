Amitabh Bachchan showers appreciation on Gulabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar

Audiences are hugely awaiting the release of Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar- one of the rare visionary directors who captures the quirky essence of local cities and the people of India to magically transform into captivating cinema. Shoojit is one of the few directors to successfully combine a striking ensemble of artists like a legendary thespian and the current Millennial star for GiboSibo, his unique characters remain with audiences long after the movie ends. ( Piku, Vicky Donor, Pink).

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for Shoojit Sircar, and has taken to his blog to shower words of appreciation for the filmmaker.

"Shoojit Sarkar is no mean director .. he is many creative beings in one form of his body .. an alumni of the prestigious NSD – the National School of Drama, his acting qualities far outweigh his qualities as a Director .." wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about how much he depended upon the director during the film's shoot, Mr Bachchan added: "His own personal briefings of the nature of his characters he brings up, are the results of the performances seen .. for me at least all that I do or seem to do, are Shoojit in prosthetic make up .. each little detail is brought out and suddenly there is an ease of the following that he wishes for .. we do what he enacts for us .. for me at least there is no individual output .. it is all his doing .. he tells , I follow .."

Gulabo Sitabo is a unique slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza and Baankey, much like Tom and Jerry are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large – all things required to produce chaos.

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories.

