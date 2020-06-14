Deepika Padukone shares a hilarious meme that compares her to kaju katli

Deepika Padukone’s self-care routine has been a major weekend mood. The actress has been sharing her quarantine routine with her fans and they are falling even more in love with her candid avtar. From putting the label-maker to use to flaunting her cooking skills, Deepika Padukone’s Instagram has been a treat to watch.

She recently shared a picture with a facemask where she was gearing up for the weekend and it has obviously given the meme-makers some quality content. Being the sport that she is, she has shared a meme that compares her to kaju katli on her Instagram and it will leave you in splits.

Take a look at it.

No one handles the memes like Deepika Padukone does!

