Amitabh Bachchan watches Gulabo Sitabo with his family, experiences watching a film together for first time

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, released on the digital platform on June 12. As fans and the film industry were excited for the first film release since lockdown, the actor too watched it with his family.

It was the first time the actor experienced watching a film with his whole family. "There is the immense joy of sitting down together with the entire family and watching a film .. an experience that has happened for the first time .. the release film at home and in the presence of the family .. blessed to be in such," Bachchan wrote in a blog post.

"The GiboSibo .. released through Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and subtitled in 15 different languages .. the instancy of the project is the amazement .. and more of such is believed to be in the following .. and the experience and the verdict and results and reactions are in a state of uniqueness .. for there is no technology yet to discover the eyes balls or the footfalls, in their numbers .. or in the possible results," he further added.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of a landlord and tenant.

