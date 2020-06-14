Anupam Kher wishes ‘dearest’ Kirron Kher on her 65th birthday, says he misses her in lockdown

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher is celebrating her 65th birthday today. And her husband Anupam Kher shared an endearing post saying he misses her since she is currently in Chandigarh amid lockdown.

Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always.”

Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. ???????????? @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985.

