Anushka Sharma spends her Saturday morning with plants in her balcony garden

Amid nationwide lockdown, actors have been posting videos and pictures from their lockdown life and sharing it with fans. Actor Anushka Sharma has been spending time with her husband Virat Kohli and her family in Mumbai.

On Saturday morning, Anushka Sharma spent her time with her buddies aka the plants in her balcony. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white outfit whilst surrounded by the plants. Anushka wrote, "Me and my buddies."

Me and my buddies

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 13, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently released her production Pataal Lok which was positively received, widely. She is set to premiere another show Bulbul as a producer.

