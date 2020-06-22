Sidharth Shukla on working with Dharma productions and future in Bollywood 

Before winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and amassing a huge fan following, Sidharth Shukla had become a household name with his shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu. He also played a pivotal role in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead. After exiting the Bigg Boss house, fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Shukla spoke about his future in Bollywood.

During a live chat session with us, a fan asked Sidharth about his three-movie deal with Dharma Production and why he worked only in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The fan also asked whether he was replaced. Responding to the question, Sidharth said, “No, when it comes we will see. There is nothing about it. There is nothing like being replaced or going back on anything. It is all cool.”

There were also some reports doing that round that Sidharth might be working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. When asked about the same, he said, “I don't know about it. If he has spoken to you, fantastic. He has not spoken to me. If that's on his mind, then that's fantastic.”

When a fan asked him when they could see him joining Bollywood, Sidharth said, “Right now, I don't know what is coming up. There is nothing that I have really signed or things that I am in talks about. I usually do not talk about them because you don't know if it would materialise or not. So right now I don't know what is coming up. Right now, the scenario is as such that for work to actually start it is going to take a while. So, for now, there is nothing but with your good wishes something good will surely come up.”

When asked about his personal plan for the future, Sidharth said, “I don't plan much, as plans lead to disappointment when sometimes they do not realise. I just plan to give my best into whatever I am doing. That's always the plan, to put your best foot forward, to put your foot into something.”

