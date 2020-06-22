“It doesn’t make a difference,” says Sidharth Shukla talking about online trolling and rumours 

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, amassed a huge fan following on social media. While his fans largely shower him with love, celebrities are often on the receiving end of harsh trolls. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Shukla spoke about online trolling and how he deals with negativity in real life.

During a live chat session with us, a fan asked Sidharth for his opinion on online trolling of celebrities. “It's a fact, It of course happens. It's a social platform, you have the choice to just move forward. If someone is trolling you, you want to react you can react to it and if you don't want to react to it, you can just flip the page, go ahead and life goes on. It doesn't make a difference,” he responded.

Talking about dealing with negativity in real life, Sidharth said, “The same. You either choose to walk out or maybe put in some good words, because negativity I feel is not what they see in you, but it is what is in them and that is the reason why they are bringing it out. So I just bless them that they are filled in with more positivity and they just let it be.”

A lot of rumours also float around on the personal and professional lives of celebrities. Talking about how he deals with rumours about him, the actor said, “There are a lot of times that I just laugh at the rumours that float. I cannot be justifying and giving credit to rumours or I don't even talk about it because they are just so funny and some of them are so baseless and outrageous. Few of them were broken during my stay at the Bigg Boss. There was a lot written and a lot was said. When I came face to face with it, everything was cleared. So, yes it is moments like these that you validate yourself. Rumours, I just laugh over it and I feel sorry as a lot of them are just stunts.”

