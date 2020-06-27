Ranbir Kapoor awaits the narration of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors who chooses his projects very carefully. Currently busy with Brahmastra along with his ladylove, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, Ranbir is also looking at other scripts. After Brahmastra, he will wrap up Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actor had recently liked an idea by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Kabir Singh, and had asked him to work on it.
How excited are you to see Ranbir and Sandeep working together? Be sure to let us know.
