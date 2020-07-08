Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya misses the times when there was no Coronavirus

Kundali Bhagya fans are elated to know that the Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer show returns with fresh episodes on July 13. The show has become a hit and after being on a break for over 3 months, the team has finally started shooting and is super excited to see everyone. The team reunited after 100 days and none of them mind the extra hours since they were missing each other’s company.

The crew on set has been reduced by a large number and not more than 40 people are allowed from the crew. The teams have made sure to take all the preventive measures into consideration and Shraddha Arya misses the good old days. She says that she’s excited to be back but is scared at the same time. While she’s worried about the safety, working feels nice. She says that she’s confused about the new normal since they can’t even share each other’s tiffin anymore.

The stars will take some time to adjust to the new normal and are hoping that this difficult phase passes soon.

