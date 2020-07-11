Commissioner of Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for facilitating 11 hotels for the police officers

We’re all aware of how much Rohit Shetty respects the cops and tries his best to help them whenever he can. During the lockdown, Rohit Shetty supported the police force of Mumbai. The lockdown hasn’t been easy on any of us and while the number of Coronavirus patients keeps increasing by each passing day, Rohit Shetty came forward to help the men and women in Khakhi uniform with a place to stay.

Rohit Shetty facilitated 11 hotels for the police personnel to rest at during their long duty hours. The Commissioner of Mumbai Police took to his Twitter to thank Rohit Shetty for his contribution and efforts. He wrote, “We thank Mr #RohitShetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the #COVID19 pandemic. Mr. Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai”.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is now awaiting the release of his next film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

