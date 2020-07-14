14 years of Golmaal: Tusshar Kapoor thanks the team and the audience

The first Golmaal film directed by Rohit Shetty released 14 years ago on this very date. The film was centred around four men who land in a blind couples house and the circumstances that follow lead to comical situations.

The film directed by Rohit Shetty starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead. Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to thank the team of Golmaal today. Sharing a few posters of the film, Tusshar wrote, “14 yrs of #golmaalfununlimited 14/07/2006 Thank you for the love #golmaalfranchise Thank you team #golmaalfununlimited @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn @arshad_warsi @sharmanjoshi,” he wrote thanking the team. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sanjai Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav.

14 yrs of #golmaalfununlimited 14/07/2006 Thank you for the love #golmaalfranchise Thank you team #golmaalfununlimited @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn @arshad_warsi @sharmanjoshi

The film had a sequel titled Golmaal Returns which was released in 2008. In 2010, the third sequel titled Golmaal 3 was released. The latest sequel titled Golmaal Again came out in 2017. The last part featured Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Kunal Keemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles.

Last year , Ajay and Rohit Shetty announced that they are reuniting for the fifth instalment of the franchise. The actor tweeted, ''A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. #RohitShetty @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez''.

