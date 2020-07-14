IN PICS: Malaika Arora steps out for a walk with her pet dog Casper

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood and is a favourite among the paparazzi. From the past few months, she has been quarantined at home and spending time with her family. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted in the city by the paparazzi.

She was seen flaunting a beige colored kaftan dress. She was out for a walk with her pooch, Casper in Bandra.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Malaika has been active on social media. She recently started a series #MalaikaTricksOrTip on her social media accounts where she has been sharing some tried and tested home remedies related to beauty, health and lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her sunshine as she wishes him on his birthday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results