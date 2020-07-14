Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan recovering fast from Covid; likely to be home next week

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are making a quick recovery from the Coronavirus and they may be out of the hospital sooner than expected.
A source close to the family informs that the two are likely to be home by end of week. “But home quarantine is expected to be observed for the next two weeks for all the four infected Bachchans,” says the source.
