Shrenu Parikh thanks her fans for sending across wishes and blessings after she tested positive for COVID-19

Yesterday, Shrenu Parikh announced that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Even though she had maintained all the precautions, the Ishqbaaz fame actress informed that she has not been spared by the bugger and has been admitted to a hospital in Gujarat. As soon as the news broke out, her fans, family, and friends started pouring in wishes and blessings for her speedy recovery. The actress has been overwhelmed with the outpour of love and took to her social media to thank everyone.

She tweeted, “Thankyou everyone for your wishes and prayers! Means a lot to me and my family!! Have received msgs from sooooo many people who didn’t even know me… and Ofcourse my loved ones have been my support system through out! Restores my faith in humanity n kindness! #thankful”. Her costars from Ishqbaaz along with other television actors have been sending across love and prayers, too.

Take a look at her tweet.

Thankyou everyone for your wishes and prayers! Means a lot to me and my family!!

Have recieved msgs from sooooo many people who didn’t even know me… and Ofcourse my loved ones have been my support system through out! Restores my faith in humanity n kindness! #thankful

— shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) July 16, 2020

Here’s wishing Shrenu Parikh a speedy recovery!

