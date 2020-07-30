“Talvar was directed by Meghna Gulzar and is her creation,” clarifies Vishal Bharadwaj  

Recently, author of Calling Sehmat, Harinder Sikka claimed that filmmaker Meghna Gulzar did not direct the Irrfan Khan starrer Talvar. Meghna made the 2018 film Raazi which was based on Harinder's book. However, now filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has denied the claim made by Sikka.

Vishal took to Twitter to clarify that he visited the sets of Talvar only once and that the film was directed by Meghna Gulzar. “I only went on the sets of Talvar once, on the muhurat to break the coconut and have gulab jamun. Talvar was directed by @meghnagulzar and it was out and out her creation. Anyone who refutes this is misinformed. @JungleePictures #PritiShahani @PritiShahani,” he tweeted.

I only went on the sets of Talvar once, on the muhurat to break the coconut and have gulab jamun ????. Talvar was directed by @meghnagulzar and it was out and out her creation. Anyone who refutes this is misinformed.@JungleePictures #PritiShahani @PritiShahani

— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) July 29, 2020

“She has proved her creative prowess again with the beautiful Raazi and the brave Chhapaak,” he added.

She has proved her creative prowess again with the beautiful Raazi and the brave Chhapaak.

— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) July 29, 2020

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal Harinder Sikka said that lyricist Gulzar had made him promise to make his daughter Meghna Gulzar the director of Raazi as she was out of work after Talvar (2015). He also said that Meghna was struggling after Talvar as there was a buzz in the market that the film was not made by her but by Vishal Bhardwaj. In the same interview Singh said that he had asked Bharadwaj about the same and the filmmaker said, “This is my gurudakshina to my guru [Gulzar].” Sikka claimed that Vishal's name was removed by Meghna to take all the credit.

