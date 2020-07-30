First teaser of Naagin 5 unveils Hina Khan’s glamourous look

Producer Ekta Kapoor is set for her next production as she takes her popular franchise Naagin forward. Starring Hina Khan, the first look was unveiled on July 30.

A teaser video showcased Hina Khan as 'sarvashreshta naagin'. Glammed up in heavy statement jewellery and makeup, the actress looks fierce in the first look. “Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera (Years-old secrets will be revealed and you will see the face of the most powerful Naagin)! #Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par,” the caption read.

The new season will star Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

The previous seasons included Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Rashami Desai, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Pearl V Puri.

