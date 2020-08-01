Eid 2020: Salman Khan wishes fans keeping in mind the current situation

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan usually comes up with a film on Eid for his fans. However, owing to the pandemic, theatres have been shut down and hence this year there will be no release. But the actor took to his social media to wish his fans in his own style.

Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself. However, in the picture he also had a scarf around his mask which is one of the most important rules that has to be followed during the pandemic. It is mandatory for all to wear a face mask while stepping out of their house as a precaution. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Meanwhile, on the work front the superstar will next be seen in the film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. The film directed by Prabhu Dheva was initially scheduled to release in May on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. However, due to the pandemic, theatres in the country were shut down in March when the number of coronavirus cases in the country started increasing.

