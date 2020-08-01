Eid 2020: Salman Khan wishes fans keeping in mind the current situation

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan usually comes up with a film on Eid for his fans. However, owing to the pandemic, theatres have been shut down and hence this year there will be no release. But the actor took to his social media to wish his fans in his own style.
Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself. However, in the picture he also had a scarf around his mask which is one of the most important rules that has to be followed during the pandemic. It is mandatory for all to wear a face mask while stepping out of their house as a precaution. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak."
