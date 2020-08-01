Eid al-Adha 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities extend their wishes

The festival of Eid al-Adha is being celebrated today. Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of the last Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. However, this year owing to the pandmeic there will be no grand celebration of the festival and people have been advised to celebrate at home with their families.

On this occasion, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to all those celebrating the festival. Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and several other celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans and followers.

Take a look:

Eid mubarak to all !! pic.twitter.com/8ZkLBYnjTo

— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 1, 2020

Prayers for a happy healed world… ????#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/JO9P0vN2Zf

— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 1, 2020

T 3612 – Eid al Adha ..Mubarak ???? pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK.. ♥️????

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Jul 31, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT

On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2020

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.????

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak!

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

