Eid al-Adha 2020: “Everyone give yourself a self hug,” writes Shah Rukh Khan sharing a picture of AbRam Khan

The festival of Eid al-Adha is being celebrated today. However, this year owing to the pandemic there will be no grand celebration of the festival and people have been advised to celebrate at home with their families. Bollywood celebrities have been extending warm wishes to all through social media. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt wish.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of AbRam Khan praying. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug.”

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. pic.twitter.com/SQk67RO0sV

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020

Several other celebrities also send out warm wishes for Eid to all. Actor Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself. The picture was photoshopped to have a mask around the actor's face. This was done to highlight the importance of wearing a mask at this time when the world is facing a pandemic.

