Amit Sadh recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s favourite line which he used quite often

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film Kai Po Che. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film was appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

In a recent interview, Amit Sadh recalled his happy memories with the late actor and his former co-star. He revealed that Sushant's favourite line was 'goosebumps aa rahe hai'. Sadh said that Rajput would say it every time he thought his shot was good or he liked a script. Amit further said that now whenever he gets goosebumps he thinks of Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. After his demise, Amit Sadh took to his social media handle to pen a note which read, "I am sorry … I did not come to your rescue… will regret all my life for not reaching out! Right now very sad but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai Po Che… Rest in peace bhai! #iambroken."

