John Wick 5 confirmed by Lionsgate, Keanu Reeves to shoot the film back to back with fourth installment

After the stupendous success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate announced the release date of John Wick 4 earlier this year. Lionsgate has confirmed John Wick 5 is in works and will be filmed back to back with the fourth installment by Keanu Reeves.
On August 6, during the earnings call, Lionsgate announced the part 5 of the film. According to Screen Rant, CEO John Feltheimer said, "We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year."
