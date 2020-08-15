Sonakshi Sinha resumes shooting; shares a video from her make-up room

After four months of coronavirus induced lockdown, the film industry is slowly getting back on its feet. Actors and technicians are getting used to the new normal of being in the sets by following safety protocols. Now, actress Sonakshi Sinha has also resumed work and took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse at her post lockdown shoot.
In a series of Instagram stories, Sonakshi Sinha posted videos from her makeup room as she got ready for the shoot with the help of her team who were seen in PPE suits with their face covered with a mask. "Omg on set after soooooooo long," she wrote sharing the clip. The actress also tagged two of her team members and said she missed them.
Take a look at the screen grabs from the video:
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha says ‘ab bas’ to cyberbullying, calls for action to support a poet getting rape threats
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply