The Kapil Sharma Show: Salim-Sulaiman reveal why they did not speak to each other for five years

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will celebrate Independence Day special and welcome the popular music composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant on the show. The duo will be seen having a fun time chatting and laughing with Kapil Sharma and will also share some lesser known facts and anecdotes of their careers and life as well. They will answer a lot of fun and interesting questions by Kapil. Moreover, Salim will also give an insight into sharing the actual reason behind opting for singing as a career option over acting, on the show. The audience will witness a fun and interactive episode with the Music Mavericks.
Salim-Sulaiman share a strong bond and have created magic with their music. However, there was a time when the two brothers did not speak to each other for five years.
