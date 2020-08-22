Suresh Raina shares a throwback picture Sushant Singh Rajput when he was filming MS Dhoni – The Untold Story

Family, friends, and colleagues are still mourning the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A lot of new updates have come into the limelight since he passed away in June. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing his death. As CBI has formed several teams to look into different angles, his family will be holding a global prayer meet today in order to spread positivity.

Meanwhile, cricketer Suresh Raina is remembering the actor whom he met on the sets of MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail,” Raina wrote. In the post, Sushant was donning long hair and wearing a red cap and black t-shirt.

It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/x7DsUiPT5P

— Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) August 19, 2020

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, both, announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15.

Several Bollywood celebrities have supported CBI investigation including Mukesh Chhabra, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Ankita Lokhande among others.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

