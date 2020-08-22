Nick Jonas shares a gorgeous beach side photo of wife Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are missing the beach. In quarantine, the couple has been spending time at their Los Angeles residence. The 27-year-old popstar shared a gorgeous throwback photo of Priyanka Chopra from their beach vacation.

Sharing it, Nick captioned it, “These are a few of my favorite things… #flashbackfriday #happyfriday #villaone #tequila.” In the picture, Priyanka is seen sitting at the beach on a sunny day. A bottle of tequila is placed beside her.

View this post on Instagram

These are a few of my favorite things… ❤️???? #flashbackfriday #happyfriday #villaone #tequila

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Aug 21, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has finished working on her memoir titled Unfinished. She has inked a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek of her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results