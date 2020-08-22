Nick Jonas shares a gorgeous beach side photo of wife Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are missing the beach. In quarantine, the couple has been spending time at their Los Angeles residence. The 27-year-old popstar shared a gorgeous throwback photo of Priyanka Chopra from their beach vacation.
Sharing it, Nick captioned it, “These are a few of my favorite things… #flashbackfriday #happyfriday #villaone #tequila.” In the picture, Priyanka is seen sitting at the beach on a sunny day. A bottle of tequila is placed beside her.
These are a few of my favorite things… ❤️???? #flashbackfriday #happyfriday #villaone #tequila
