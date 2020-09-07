Tom Cruise blocks fight sequence while wearing a mask, Christopher McQuarrie shares first picture from Mission Impossible 7 in Norway

Superstar Tom Cruise has resumed the film shooting of his next action movie Mission Impossible 7 in Norway after a five-month break. The actor was seen on the sets of the film in Norway rehearsing for a stunt sequence.
As per photos acquired by Daily Mail, Tom Cruise wore a black turtle neck and jeans while blocking a stunt sequence with a stuntman on the sets of the film. Some of the other stunts including Tom riding a motorcycle and a helicopter action sequence.
According to the tabloid, "Never shy to take on a challenging stunt, the scene also saw Tom running towards a helicopter as it took off into the sky. Tom hired a £500,000 ship for the film's crew to avoid any coronavirus-related delays."
Christopher McQuarrie shared a breathtaking photo from the first day of shooting.
Christopher McQuarrie will helm the next two installments of Mission: Impossible. He previously directed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout.
