“Things will pass, things will go away,” – Tara Sutaria on keeping herself grounded despite the fame 

Tara Sutaria made her debut in 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2 which was a hit at the box office. She was seen in the film Marjaavan and was lauded for her performance. The actress will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and Ek Villain 2. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Tara Sutaria talks about how she deals with the pressures of being a celebrity.

When asked how she deals with almost every aspect of her life being public, Tara said, “Over time you understand that is the nature of the game and that is how things are. If you are a private person, I understand because I have always been, it can be a little confusing and frustrating at times because you don't know how to deal with it. I think that is where your support system comes into play and if they are chilled out and if they understand how it is,for example my family, they help me with pretty much any issue or something that comes up that I am not used to in this profession. I am lucky I have a great support system who makes me very comfortable about even if something that comes up in the media about my personal life or something, they make me feel okay about it. They don't pressurise or make me feel stressed out about something that is not in my console. I am learning how to deal with it as time goes by. I am not complaining about it, I understand it is part of our business. I do not hide anything and I have nothing to hide so it is not that stressful for me.”

Talking further about keeping herself grounded despite the glamour and fame that comes along with the profession, the young actress said, “From a really young age, both my sister and I are brought up to always call a spade a spade. We have always known that despite whatever success that one gets in life at the end of the day it is your good thoughts, good words and good deeds that are going to count. Almost every phase of one's life is transient. Things will pass, things will go away. One day we are all going to have wrinkles and we are not going to be as beautiful as we thought we once were.”

“I think it is very important to recognise that it is so wonderful to get adulation and adoration at this age. It is also important to understand who you are inside. My motto in life is ‘Beauty is as beauty does’ . You can be the most good looking person but if you do not stand for the right things and do the right things, like I said good thoughts, words and deeds, that for me is paramount. This is all great. All the films, the offers, the work, the endorsements and all the wonderful people are fantastic. But at the end of the day there are other things that are more important or as important if not more. So if you just keep reminding yourself of who you are and come back to your normal home the way that you have been before your success, I think that should be enough to ground you,” she added.

