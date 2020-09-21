Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned for questioning by the NCB

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs probe for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, had submitted a list of 25 names of celebrities that were allegedly involved in the matter. In the list, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also named as the ones who smoked marijuana along with Sushant Singh Rajput. While there have been no confirmations on Rhea’s allegations, there has been some development in the case.
As for the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the forensics are yet to submit a final report of his autopsy.
