Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to summons; to appear at NCB office of September 25

Rakul Preet Singh's legal team has responded to the summons issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Reportedly, the actress will be appearing for questioning on Friday, September 25. Earlier today, Rakul's team had said that they had not received any summons. The actress was in Hyderabad filming for an ad and returned to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, NCB on Wednesday said that they had issued summons to Rakul and also tried to contact her through various platforms but could not get a response. On Thursday morning both NCB and Rakul Preet Singh's team acknowledged sending and receiving the summons.

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, the NCB also issued summons to Bollywood's leading actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Deepika who is in Goa will be arriving in the city on Thursday afternoon and will be reporting to the NCB on September 25. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were summoned to the office on September 26.

