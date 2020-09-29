On daughter’s day, Ajay Devgn pens a note for Nysa; calls her his sharpest critic and biggest weakness 

On the occasion of daughter's day, actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to shower love on his daughter. He shared a picture of his daughter Nysa and wrote an adorable message.
Sharing a stunning picture of his 17-year-old, Ajay Devgn wrote, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl."
My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl ???? #HappyDaughtersDay
