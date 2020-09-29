On daughter’s day, Ajay Devgn pens a note for Nysa; calls her his sharpest critic and biggest weakness 

On the occasion of daughter's day, actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to shower love on his daughter. He shared a picture of his daughter Nysa and wrote an adorable message.

Sharing a stunning picture of his 17-year-old, Ajay Devgn wrote, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl."

View this post on Instagram

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl ???? #HappyDaughtersDay

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Sep 26, 2020 at 7:31pm PDT

Ajay Devgn and Kajol daughter Nysa, was born in 2003. Nysa along with her mother recently flew to Singapore to resume college. Owing to the pandemic, Ajay and Kajol decided it would not be ideal to send away their daughter alone so Kajol will be living with Nysa for a few months. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is in the city with their son Yug. The actor will soon be resuming his work.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s superhero film with YRF gets Rs.180 crore budget – EXPLOSIVE Details

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results