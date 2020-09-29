“It has been an experience of a lifetime,” says Aadar Jain, who shot for Hello Charlie during the pandemic

Aadar Jain has wrapped shooting his second film Hello Charlie, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Aadar’s film was the first one to begin filming in the pandemic in Mumbai, a COVID-19 hotspot, and the producers had taken every measure to ensure safety for the actors and crew on the set. For the actor, shooting a film through pandemic has become ‘an experience of a lifetime’.

He says, “The entire experience of Hello Charlie is one I’ll never forget. The last day of shoot was bittersweet. I was extremely happy and proud to have finally finished shoot but also sad because everyone I worked with had become like family, a home away from home, so it was hard to say goodbye to everyone. After we finished shoot, we all cut a cake and then exchanged a couple of words about our experiences and all the special moments we shared.”

Talking about his experience of shooting right through the pandemic, Aadar says, “Hello Charlie for me has been an experience of a lifetime, one that’s really special because the film itself is so unique and entertaining that every day on the set was a blast. All we did was laugh, have fun and do masti and that’s honestly how the film got made which is very important. This is also my first association with Excel Entertainment and I’m a huge admirer of all that they do, the way they constantly push the envelope with their content and the quality with which they make their films.”

Aadar feels grateful that he was shooting because it kept his mind distracted from the horrors of the pandemic. “Well, it was a great relief and distraction from our everyday worries and stresses given the current situation. But, most importantly, I was happy to go back to doing what I love and the production team made sure the environment we worked in was safe as well,” he says.

ALSO READ: “It was an intimate celebration at home”, says Aadar Jain, who celebrated his 26th birthday with family in this pandemic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results