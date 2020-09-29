Mandira Bedi looks stunning in a black bikini as she vacations in the Maldives

While most of us are still delving in throwback vacation pictures, actor Mandira Bedi has headed to Maldives and is having the time of her life. The actress who is currently vacationing in the "paradise city" is filling up her Instagram feed with pictures from her trip.

On Saturday, Mandira shared a picture of herself soaking up the sun in a black bikini near a pool "What a day! When it has the right mix of great food and so much activity that it's hard to decide what was the best and you just need to hold, pause and say, thank you," she captioned the picture.

On Friday, the actress posted a video of the resort she is living in. She posted a video and wrote: "I'm in Paradise again. I travelled 15 hours to get here! But oh my.. how it was worth it. Feeling utter gratitude."

