“If my character had not died in Bichhoo, the film would have done better,” says Bobby Deol talking about the impact of Badal and Bichhoo in his career

Actor Bobby Deol recently completed 25 years in Bollywood. He made his debut in 1995 with the film Barsaat along with Twinkle Khanna. The actor went on to feature in many successful films including Badal, Gupt, Soldier, Bichhoo among others. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol spoke about the impact Badal and Bichhoo had on his career.
Directed by Raj Kanwar, Badal was released in 2000 with Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji in the lead. Talking about the film, Bobby said, “I think Badal had a huge impact with the masses. Even today when I go out people talk about Badal, my fans talk about Badal. It was because the subject was such that it connected with a lot of people. The small towns and how people suffer and how people are forced into such misery and how one man stands up for them and takes revenge.”
