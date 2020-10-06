Bobby Deol reveals how Rani Mukerji reacted when they had to shoot with real scorpions for Bichhoo

Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji worked together in two films- Badal and Bichhoo. Both the films were released in 2000 and were a hit among the audience. Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol recalled working with Rani Mukerji.

Bobby recalled how glad he was to have worked with Rani and why he would call her Dedh-Footiya while working on Bichhoo. “I am so glad I could work with Rani in Badal and Bichhoo. During Bichhoo, I used to call her Dedh-Footiya. We used to joke around with each other and I used to call her Dedh-Footiya. At that time, a movie of Sanjay Dutt had come out where one of his friends was named Dedh-Footiya and it had become popular.”

Bobby also narrated an incident from the sets of Bichhoo when he and Rani had to shoot with real scorpions. “I still remember the day we had to shoot with a real scorpion. They had removed the poison from it. I had kept the scorpion on my hand and I gave the shot. When it was Rani's turn to shoot with the scorpion she started screaming saying she will not do it. But when the camera rolled, she conveniently placed the scorpion on her palm and gave the shot. It did not seem like she was scared. She is an amazing actor. I really enjoyed working with her,” he said.

