Bobby Deol reveals how Rani Mukerji reacted when they had to shoot with real scorpions for Bichhoo

Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji worked together in two films- Badal and Bichhoo. Both the films were released in 2000 and were a hit among the audience. Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol recalled working with Rani Mukerji.
Bobby recalled how glad he was to have worked with Rani and why he would call her Dedh-Footiya while working on Bichhoo. “I am so glad I could work with Rani in Badal and Bichhoo. During Bichhoo, I used to call her Dedh-Footiya. We used to joke around with each other and I used to call her Dedh-Footiya. At that time, a movie of Sanjay Dutt had come out where one of his friends was named Dedh-Footiya and it had become popular.”
