Mallika Sherawat shares picture of herself doing the Urdhva Hastasana

Mallika Sherawat who keeps herself fit by practising yoga took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to tell her fans how she starts her week. She shared a picture of herself doing the Urdhva Hastasana or the upward hand stretch yoga pose.

Sharing the picture in which she is seen in a black and red sports bra and black shorts, she wrote, "Beginning the week with urdhva Hastasana or upward hand stretch yoga pose. It’s a warm up yoga pose & prepares the body for more intense yoga poses."

Beginning the week with urdhva Hastasana or upward hand stretch yoga pose . It’s a warm up yoga pose & prepares the body for more intense yoga poses ????‍♀️ . . . . . . #yogaeveryday #yoga #yogaathome #yogaasana #yogabalance #yogavibes #yogagoals #yogafitness #fitnesslove #workoutday #fitnessgram #fitgirl #fitbody #fitnessaddicts #fitnessforlife #fitnessjunkie #fitnessgirlmotivation #ilovefitness #loveforyoga #iloveyoga #ilovehighfitness #fitnessmode

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Apart from Yoga, Mallika Sherawat also includes some high intensity workouts to her routine. She often shares pictures and videos from her workout routine. Take a look:

Stretch it OUT! This is a low impact yoga stretch that puts your natural body weight to work! #saturdaymorning #saturdaymood #saturdaymotivation #fitnesslove #fitnessvideo #workoutday #fitnessgram #fitnessaddicts #fitnessinfluencer #fitnessforlife #fitnessjunkie #ilovefitness #loveforfitness #ilovehighfitness #fitgoals #fitnesslovers #fitnessinspiration #fitnessmotivation #fitnessmode #fitnessguru #loveyourself #mallikamagic

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Sep 25, 2020 at 11:09pm PDT

High intensity workout is one of my favourite form of exercises to engage the entire body & not just one muscle group ????️‍♀️ #fitnesslove #fitnessvideo #workoutday #fitnessgram #fitnessaddicts #fitnessinfluencer #fitnessforlife #fitnessjunkie #ilovefitness #fitnessgirlmotivation #lovefitness #fitgirl #ilovehighfitness #figoals #fitgirl #lovelifefitness #loveforfitness #ﬁtnessinspiration #fitnessmotivation #fitnessmode #fitnessguru #veganlifestlye #veganfit #workoutathome #homefitnessprogram #veganfit #veganfitness #veganinspiration #veganpower #veganathlete

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Oct 2, 2020 at 1:58am PDT

Suspension based exercises can improve mobility , flexibility, balance , focus and STRENGTH. They constantly engage your core plus it’s pretty damn fun! #saturdayvibes #saturdaymorning #fitnesslove #fitnessvideo #workoutday #fitnessgram #fitnessaddicts #fitnessinfluencer #fitnessforlife #fitnessjunkie #ilovefitness #loveforfitness #ilovehighfitness #fitgoals #fitnesslovers #fitnessinspiration #fitnessmotivation #fitnessmode #fitnessguru

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Sep 12, 2020 at 12:09am PDT

