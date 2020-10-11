BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E was a true testament to their artistry 

It's 2020 and virtual concerts are now a thing! Many artists, who have had to reschedule or cancel their world tours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are staying in touch with their fans via putting up shows, virtually. Global superstars BTS have been doing the same but the difference is – their scale is magnum opus! When BTS had to postpone their Map Of The Soul stadium world tour earlier this year, the septet began prepping for their next album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'. Amid this quarantine period, they hosted their first virtual concert BANG BANG CON – The Live that was viewed by 756,600 fans across 107 regions and set a new Guinness World Record for ‘most viewers for a music concert live stream.’
During this time, sending a sense of hope, love, positivity, and energy into the world, BTS released their first English single as a group 'DYNAMITE' that broke multiple records including their first Billboard No. 1 Hot 100. It's been a surreal journey for them over the last seven years. There was still something missing – performing in front of their fans called ARMY and showcasing what they prepped for months with their studio album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7'.
Big Hit Entertainment, in their earlier statement, revealed, "This time, the show boasts a production cost eight times bigger than BANG BANG CON – The Live. BTS will perform on four massive stages, giving the viewers a sense of scale, as if they’re in four different venues. The concert will also incorporate technological features such as AR, XR, and 4K/HD to bring viewers a more vivid and theatrical concert experience."
It was a trip down the memory lane with a rollercoaster of emotions as the setlist was prepared to reflect on their seven-year journey. While some older songs were included, it was the very first-time songs like 'Interlude: Shadow', 'My Time', 'Filter', 'Moon', 'Inner Child', 'Outro: Ego' and 'We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal' were performed for the audience. 'Intro: Persona' was earlier performed at 2019 Melon Music Awards whereas 'UGH!' and 'Zero O'Clock' were included in the setlist during their June virtual concert – BANG BANG CON – The Live.
BTS #MapOfTheSoulOne Day 1 Set List:
ON
NO
We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2
Intro: Persona
Boy in Luv
Dionysus
Interlude: Shadow
Black Swan
UGH!
Zero O'clock
My Time
Filter
Moon
Inner Child
Ego
Boy With Luv
DNA
Dope
No More Dream
Butterfly
Run
Dynamite
We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal
When it came to a close, BTS reflected on how these past few months had been very difficult considering they had to make changes in their world tour. When it comes to album making and tour preparations, everything is done so way in advance so it was understandable why they felt so low. But, BTS was grateful that they got this opportunity to showcase what went into the making of the Map Of The Soul tour and what they could have shown it to the ARMYs in person! Their ending statements were emotional but gave a sense of hope to the fans around the world to power through in these trying times.
