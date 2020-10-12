Producer Boney Kapoor procures remake and dubbing rights for Manju Warrier starrer Prathi Poovankozhi

Producer Boney Kapoor has bought the remake rights of the Malayalam thriller, Prathi Poovankozhi (2019). His company has the remake and dubbing rights for all Indian languages except original language that is Malayalam. The Malayalam thriller, Prathi Poovankozhi, directed by Rosshan Andrrews starring Manju Warrier, revolves around a woman trying to take on an eve teaser. The film is based on Unni R's short story Sankadam. It is yet to be seen whether the film will be remade in Hindi or any other South Indian language.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and scripted by Unni R, the movie revolves around a textile shop employee played by Manju Warrier’s character Madhuri who tries to exact revenge for being groped by a goon in a bus. Apart from directing the film, Rosshan also played the villain in the movie. It also marks his debut as an actor.

Prathi Poovankozhi, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, released in theatres in 2019. The film received positive responses from critics and the audience.

Earlier there were also reports of Boney Kapoor remaking Malayalam film Helen in Hindi with daughter Janhvi Kapoor starring in the titular role.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor shares his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s paintings, praises their creativity during lockdown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results