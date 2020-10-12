“Raising strong daughters is like readying solid bricks” – Sonakshi Sinha’s poem on girl child is powerful and inspiring

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has been running a campaign on cyber harassment and has also been associated with various initiatives to help children with Thalassemia, heart defects and many others.

Sonakshi recently shared a poem on the girl child, and how despite good intentions, the society restricts the girl from realizing her true potential. It talks about how the girl is burdened with societal norms and expectations which weighs down her aspirations. To truly empower the girl, instead of laying down rules and guidelines for her, the thought process as a society must change and encourage the girl to break free from these bindings.

Feed them with love.. Enrich them with strength… because rasing strong daughters is like readying solid bricks, that will help build a better world.

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently completed a decade in the industry, will be next seen playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj- The Pride of India. She will also be making her OTT debut with a web series which is being Directed by Reema Kagti.

