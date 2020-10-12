Ira Khan opens up about battling clinical depression; promises to take people through her journey to understand mental health better

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently opened up about battling clinical depression for over four years now. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day , Ira shared a video on Instagram and spoke about her personal life.

In the video Ira is heard saying, “Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. I have decided to take you on a journey – my journey – and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say.”

“What should I say? Why am I doing this? Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?,” she concluded.

“A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let's start a conversation (sic)", wrote Ira along with a video.

Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutt. She recently made her debut as a director with a stage production Euripides Medea.

