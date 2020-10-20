Sunny Deol poses with his birthday cake and thanks all his fans as he turns 64 

Actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol celebrates his 64th birthday today. While he kept the birthday a low key affair, looking at the pandemic situation, people in his office surprised him with a birthday cake. He later posted a picture of himself with the cake on his Instagram.
Sharing the happy picture, the actor thanks all his fans and well-wishers. "Love you all for all the love you give me," he captioned the picture.
Love you all for all the love you give me.
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on Oct 19, 2020 at 4:46am PDT
Wishing his elder brother, Bobby Deol shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday to the greatest soul!A brother! A Father! A Friend! ❤️"
Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend! ❤️ @iamsunnydeol
A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT
