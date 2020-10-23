Tom Holland shares his first look as young Nathan Drake from Uncharted

The makers of the much-awaited action-adventure film Uncharted revealed the first look of Tom Holland. The picture shows what Nathan Drake, a PlayStation icon, will look like on the big screen.
Tom Holland shared the first look and captioned it, "It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted."
It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted
