Tom Holland shares his first look as young Nathan Drake from Uncharted

The makers of the much-awaited action-adventure film Uncharted revealed the first look of Tom Holland. The picture shows what Nathan Drake, a PlayStation icon, will look like on the big screen.

Tom Holland shared the first look and captioned it, "It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted."

It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted

Uncharted is set to hit the theatres on July 16th, 2021. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle among others.

