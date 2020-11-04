Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he had Rs. 4000 in his account; asks Shardul Pandit to speak up about his living condition during nomination task

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Eijaz Khan revealed that his financial situation was quite critical. Eijaz was seen talking to wild card entrant Shardul Pandit in Tuesday's episode. He revealed that he had Rs. 4000 in his bank account and had to take a loan of Rs. 1.5 lakh from a friend to pay for an advance.

Eijaz revealed this personal detail while asking Shardul to do the same. "I had Rs 4,000 in my account. I had borrowed Rs. 1.5 lakh to pay an advance. Shardul, you have to speak up. Don’t lose hope Shardul. Cry, vent out your anger, show your anger and your desperation. Think about your nephew’s face, your mother’s face… let the anger boil inside you and bring it out," he told Shardul.

Eijaz further told Shardul that he should have cried and told about his living condition during the task and not after the task was done. “She (Naina Singh) just won a show. For her, dresses and make-up are more important but you will count the pair of socks and underwear you have. If she goes out right now, she will have jobs to do but you do not have anything. Why didn’t you cry in front of her, why didn’t you beg in front of her? You should have spoken about your living conditions. Why did you not talk and say you have an ailing mom to take care of? I asked you to do that, I know you cried afterwards but why not on the stage during the task?” he said.

Meanwhile, Shardul, Naina, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are in the red zone and have been nominated for eviction this week.

