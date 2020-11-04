“I’ve never done a small-town girl, speaking Haryanvi, never” – says Chhalaang actress Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha is gearing up for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming movie Chhalaang. Set amidst a small town of Haryana, Nushrratt is carrying the simple North Indian look with confidence.
However, Nushrratt put in a lot of diligence to be able to get the details of her character ‘Neelu’ right. In a recent interview when asked about the difficulty she faces while playing Neelu, she said, “I’ve not done a film like this, I’ve never done a small-town girl, speaking Haryanvi, never. I’m born and brought up in Bombay so it was a stressful point for me.”
The film that has many firsts for the hardworking actor also sees a fresh pairing of Nushrratt opposite Rajkummar Rao. After her Diwali release Chhalaang, the talented star will also be seen in Hurdang, opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma.
