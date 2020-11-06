Vijay Deverakonda and Kriti Sanon turn up the heat with Breezer Vivid Shuffle season 4

After three years and three successful seasons of the most epic dance battles in the country, India’s biggest hip-hop festival is back with Season 4! This season Breezer Vivid Shuffle, the largest hip-hop dance festival is taking it a notch higher by transforming into India’s first ever hip-hop league. In it’s first digital edition, the Breezer Vivid Shuffle League conceptualized and produced by Only Much Louder Entertainment PVT LTD will kickstart from 6th November, and has opened the floor to not just b-boys and b-girls, but also rappers, artists and just about anybody who wants to make waves in India’s hip-hop scene. Going beyond the realm of dance, this year the festival is following a league format that will include all elements of hip-hop across music, art and dance. Led by ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Devarakonda, the league will span over 5 months as it digitally travels across regions to scout for talent from every nook and corner of the country.

Alongside the ambassadors, there will be four league ambassadors namely, Kr$na, JordIndian, Shantanu Maheshwari and Piyush & Shazia, leading four teams with participants from five distinct fields of music, art and dance. Additionally, participants will get a chance to brush up their skills, through the School of Shuffle workshops and masterclasses conducted by experts, during the festival. Online registrations for the league will take place on Insider starting 6th November and will continue till 21st December, post which virtual auditions will commence on 17th January. The winners will win big this year with a cash prize of INR 2 Million.

“I have always loved dancing before I even started acting. Hip-hop is one of the coolest dance forms and it makes me immensely happy that I finally get to be a part of this colourful and disruptive movement. I believe there are so many talented dancers out there who are just waiting for a platform like BREEZER Vivid Shuffle and I am super excited to see the crazy talent that gets discovered this season,” said Kriti Sanon.

“Hip-hop’s been a fascination since I was young- the music, the fashion, culture, graffiti. I used to be a hooked to watching international dance shows and always wished I could pop, lock, krump and freestyle like the dancers on the show. Till today hip-hop is my only go-to for music when I workout so I am really excited by the BREEZER Vivid Shuffle League, which is bringing to us all things I love about hip-hop on one platform. Look forward to the great talent and a great show,” stated Vijay Devarakonda.

“For three consecutive years, BVS has been associated with hip-hop and given opportunities to youth across the country to showcase their talent. With the rapidly changing consumer behaviour this year, we wanted to adapt the platform to continue being relevant for our consumers. Going digital allowed us to explore hip-hop culture as a whole and lend artists a platform beyond dance where they can showcase their skills across many subgenres of hip-hop. With everything we’ve got planned, we’re positive that Season 4 will see some of the greatest talents in the country come together and Live Life in Colour!” said Arti Hajela, Senior Brand Manager, RTD, AMEA at Bacardi.

“The biggest question relating to this year's edition of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle was: “What can we do to grow this community and make it accessible to an even larger audience?” So, we built upon the central aspects of the festival, namely, freedom of expression, movement and individuality. With the 2020 edition of the festival being digital, plus the expansion of its format from India’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival to India’s First Hip-Hop League, we hope to make it even more inclusive, exciting and successful than ever before,” said Gunjan Arya, Chief Executive Officer, OML

Breezer Vivid Shuffle started back in 2017 with the purpose of providing a platform for India’s burgeoning hip-hop scene. It also aims to bring the subculture in mainstream conversations. Every year the festival travels across the country to discover and promote the best dance talent.

