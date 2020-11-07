Anupam Kher to release a book on his COVID-19 experiences and learnings

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has penned down his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he will be releasing a book to share his experiences and learnings very soon.
“The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! #NewBookAnnouncement," Kher shared on Twitter and Instagram along with a video.
Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the cover of my third book #YourBestDayIsToday!! Hope you all like it. Thank you #AshokChopra and @hayhouseindia for making it possible! Jai Ho!! ???????????? Cover Pic by @rohanshrestha #LifeChanging #LockdownLearnings #Book #Third #Author
“It is time to talk about the book as it is getting ready to be published. So I take this opportunity to give an introduction to the book, which is about the good things that have happened in the pandemic and what we have learnt and what new we can learn for the future,” he added.
The actor recently flew back to America to resume work. He has started shooting for his show New Amsterdam in which he plays the role of Dr. Kapoor.
