Sidharth Shukla, Saina Nehwal, Rithvik Dhanjani and other celebrities extend their support towards Laxmii’s Laal Bindi initiative

Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is all set to release tomorrow. Celebrities have earlier come in support to promote Akshay’s films before it's release, be it Rustom, Padman or Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. While the viewers are excited to watch Laxmii at the comfort of their homes, public personalities have now extended their support towards the ‘Ab Hamari Baari Hai’ initiative.

The idea of the campaign launched by Akshay Kumar is to normalise and accept the third gender. Yesterday, the actor shared a picture that sees him sporting a Laal Bindi, urging everyone to use the Instagram filter of Laal Bindi calling for the equality of the third gender.

From Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal to TV heartthrobs Sidharth Shukla and Rithvik Dhanjani to Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal have participated in the campaign and lauded Akshay Kumar for doing a film like Laxmii.

View this post on Instagram

Take a bow Akshay paaji! I completely agree with you. It's high time we show love, acceptance and support towards the third gender. Bohot kam log is baare mein baat karte hai, par AK, Kiara ne #AbHamariBaarHai se bilkul speechless chhod diya hai. ???????????????? Laal bindi pehenkar, let's come together because #AbHamariBaariHai ki hum unhe equal darja dilaye jinhone aaj tak hamari khushi mein saath diya hai????. @akshaykumar #akshaykumar

A post shared by Gippy Grewal (@gippygrewal) on Nov 7, 2020 at 6:50am PST

View this post on Instagram

Akshay sir, what a brilliant thought! ???????????????? It is indeed our turn to be loving and accepting to each other. #AbHamariBaariHai to make things right. Let's stand together, wearing this Laal Bindi and support the third gender because humari khushi mein jo hamesha se nache hai, unki khushi ke liye kadam uthane ki #AbHamariBaariHai. Let's spread the word and make this world a better place to live in. @akshaykumar

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Nov 7, 2020 at 4:26am PST

View this post on Instagram

AKKI sir, chala gaye ek baar phir se apna jaadu. Every word in this video matters ???????? Badlav tabhi aayega jab milkar denge saath unn sabhi logo ka jinhone aaj tak sirf dua di hai. It’s time we come together and spread the word of equal love and respect by wearing this Laal Bindi and supporting our third gender. #AbHamariBaariHai @akshaykumar

A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:09am PST

View this post on Instagram

Really admire the initiative that Akki sir has started. We got to take a step beyond and show love, acceptance and support towards the third gender. Let’s wear the Laal Bindi and come together kyunki #AbHamariBaariHai unka saath dene ki jinhone aaj tak hamari khushi mein saath diya. ❤️

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:39am PST

ALSO READ: Ab Hamari Baari Hai: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani extend support to the third gender community; pledge to stand for equal love and respect

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results